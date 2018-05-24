Morgxn Delivers Debut Album ‘vital’

Morgxn’s newest debut album ‘vital’ touches almost every musical base fathomable. Instinctively categorized as an alternative piece, vital is undoubtedly a mix and master of multiple genres. With his liberating lyrics and sultry voice, this time around Morgxn is saying all the things we are afraid to say about heartbreak.

Baring it all, vital has an emotional depth that is popularized by beats produced by Ryan Marrone the very same architect of pieces by M83 and Nicki Minaj. It’s hard to ignore just how deep Morgxn gets on this project while simultaneously maintaining his melodic zeal. With multiple standouts like “alone/forever,” “me without you,” and “bruised,” there’s a brittle honesty about these tracks that take a crack at its listeners. Morgxn croons that we’ve all been used on “bruised,” a revolutionary declaration that is needed in today’s musical landscape.

Not only is this album a daring body of work but also it’s complemented by enticing and artsy visuals revealing Morgxn’s inhibited style. vital is a sweet and simplistic listen that will leave you feeling spiritually gratified, while simultaneously wanting to dance. With such an impactful release, it’s exciting to see what Morgxn will reveal on his releases to come.

Feel free to stream the project in full here: hollywoodrecs.co/vital

morgxn live:

6.09 Cleveland, OH @ LaureLive

6.11 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom (w/ X Ambassadors)

6.17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

8.02-8.04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

9.21-9.22 – Ithaca, NY @ Cayuga Sound Festival

By Brittani Aiellieo

