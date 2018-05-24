Grammy-nominated singers and songwriters Ro James and BJ the Chicago Kid kicked off “The R&B Tour” last week in Atlanta and it was everything fans hoped for: Two soul-singing, hand-waving R&B superstars who allow their voices to tell their stories.

The night was met with perfect vocal performances by the pair as they interchangeably switched out on stage giving an interesting experience, not like ones before. Engaged and surprised, all at the same time, the strategy behind hearing two different voices right after each other gave meaning to what was really going on: growth! The strong sense of humility and passion each touched the stage with drove the music lovers in the audience to become greater lovers of them – and not just their music.

After the pair released a cover of Jodeci’s hit track “Come and Talk to Me” as a surprise gift for fans that lead into their tour announcement, audiences could guess this tour wouldn’t be like any others they’ve experienced in the past.

With the duo touring together throughout the month of May, closing out on May 27th in Los Angeles at the Troubadour, it’ll give fans the special opportunity to see each artist perform select songs from their past albums as well as new music from their respective upcoming projects.

Singersroom had an exclusive talk backstage with Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid. Take a look: