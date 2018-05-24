Aloe Blacc Releases Video For New Single, ‘Brooklyn In The Summer’

After you watch this video you’ll want to move to Brooklyn!

Aloe Blacc is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who has just released the music video for his new single “Brooklyn in the Summer.” Co-written by Blacc, “Brooklyn in the Summer” is the first single to be announced off Blacc’s new album, which will be released on XIX Recordings/Interscope Records later this year.

The brightly lit, seemingly fun video actually makes Brooklyn in the Summer feel like a destination and not the theme of a love song about having to let the love of your life go. Filled with Brooklyn residents enjoying ice cream, neighborhood conversations, and expressions of love and unity, Blacc captures the essence of the city’s beauty while still struggling to decide if he’s able to walk away from his life love.

“’Brooklyn in the Summer’ is a soulful ballad that reminds me of classics like Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’ and Earth Wind & Fire’s ‘After the Love Has Gone,’” says Blacc of the song. “If you’ve ever fallen deep in love you can relate. If you haven’t yet, then this is what real love feels like!”

Blacc released his major-label debut album ‘Lift Your Spirit’ in 2014 on XIX Recordings/Interscope Records where it debuted at No.4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The set followed up Blacc’s collaboration as vocalist and co-writer on well-known DJ/producer Avicii’s track “Wake Me Up,” a song that hit the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.1 on its Hot Dance Club Songs and Dance/Electronic Songs charts, as well as topping charts in more than 100 countries and selling close to 5 million copies in the U.S. and streamed half a billion times.

Blacc’s hit single “The Man” topped the charts with sales of more than 2.7 million and ‘Lift Your Spirit’ received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album at the 57th Grammy Awards. Most recently, Blacc served as the guide for the MacGillivray Freeman/Brand USA film America’s Musical Journey traveling throughout the country as he traced the roots of America’s music and followed the footsteps of Louis Armstrong through the colorful locales and cultures where America’s music was born. Blacc notes that one of his main ambitions is to use his popularity to affect social change while continuing to infuse his music with a mindful positivity.

In Blacc’s quest for love and light, the Anthony Williams-directed visual divulges a message that is more revealing than what meets the eye. And far from Blacc’s happy entrance into the camera frame, he’s more emotional – even sitting on a ledge, but not to jump; to reminisce – toward the ending. It’s his final plea with himself – and his community – as he comes to face his ultimate decision.

Brooklyn in the Summer is a mood that can’t be duplicated. Maybe it’s love or maybe it’s just the ice cream.