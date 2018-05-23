Keith Robinson Unveils Video For ‘Never Be You’

Actor/singer Keith Robinson continues his musical charge with the music video for his latest single, “Never Be You.”

In the clip, Keith goes about his day thinking about the one that got away as he sings, “I’m a sucker for love, I’m a sucker / Maybe I’m just a fool for trying to love you / Maybe I’m the one I need to blame.”

“Never Be You” can be found on Keith’s ‘Love Episodic’ album, released in March 2017 (Apple Music).

Keith Robinson is known for his roles in movies like Dreamgirls, This Christmas, Get On Up, Tupac’s biopic All Eyez On Me, and his current role on Bounce TV’s television musical drama “Saint & Sinners.”