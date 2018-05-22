Ray J and Wife Princess Love Welcome First Child

Ray J is a father for the first time!

The R&B singer, actor, and businessman shared on Instagram that he and wife Princess Love have welcomed their new baby girl.

“ITS TIME!! @rayjnprincess #GODISAMAZING #BABYGIRL #LOVEWINS,” Ray J revealed along with a short documentary clip of the couple’s journey together. The couple previously announced plans to capture the baby’s arrival for a two-hour TV special via VH1.

Ray J and Princess, who wed in 2016, has yet to reveal the name of their new bundle of joy.

Prior to today’s announcement, Ray J shared his happiness about starting a new journey in life. “So excited 2 start this new chapter of my life and go thru these krazy changes with her. My new baby girl is joining the #fam real soon!! 👨‍👩‍👧 #familylife #familyfirst,” Ray revealed.

Congrats to the happy couple!