Early – Hide & Seek Ft. Jadakiss

Emerging R&B singer and rapper Early gets some love from Yonkers rapper Jadakiss on his debut single, “Hide & Seek.”

In the accompanying music video, shot during the winter, Kiss lays out his regrets with an arsenal of rhymes before Early enters with silky vocals, adding to the broken heart tale. ”

Hide & Seek” is for the grown and sexy with a 90s vibe. “I searched high, I searched low / I’ve been down the long road,” Early sings. “I can’t can’t still seem to find my boo / She playing hide and seek.”

In addition to singing R&B, early can spit rhymes and plans on showcasing his versatility in much of his other music. He plans on release the “Flat Earth, Intelligent Design” album later this year.

Watch the “Hide & Seek” video below: