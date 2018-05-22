Music superstar Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims and people of the Manchester, England bombing on the one year anniversary by posting an emotional tribute on Twitter.

“Thinking of you all today and every day,” she tweeted, followed a bee emoji, a symbol for Manchester. “I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

On May 22, 2017, 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a device in the Manchester Arena as Grande’s fans were exiting her concert. Following the horrific attack, Grande canceled the rest of her tour, but returned to the city just two weeks later for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she helped organize for the victims and their families. artist like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Coldplay performed at the show, which was televised worldwide.

Grande spoke about the incident for the first time with Time magazine earlier this month. “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever,” she said. Calling the atrocity an example of “the absolute worst of humanity”, Ariana added, “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix.”

The victims of the attack will be remembered at a special service at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon. Prince William and British Prime Minister Theresa May are due to attend.

In related news, Grande, who recently announced her breakout from rapper Mac Miller, is said to be dating comedian Pete Davidson. A source tells People that Grande and Davidson’s relationship is “very casual.”

Grande dated Miller for almost two years. During her split announcement, she called the rapper “one of my best friends and favorite people on the planet.”