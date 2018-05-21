Teedra Moses Rocks SOB’s in New York City (Video)

The Lioness Ms. Teedra Moses delivered a rocking performance on Friday night (May 18th) at SOB’s in New York City and Singersroom was in the building to capture it.

Known for classics like “Be Your Girl,” “You’ll Never Find,” and more, Moses connected with her dedicated fans, giving them a memorable treat. Running through songs from critically-acclaimed projects like ‘Complex Simplicity’ and ‘Cognac & Conversations,’ Teedra’s stage presence was sublime as she spoke to the room and sung from the heart.

“God loves you more,” she told her devoted fans. “There I ain’t nothing you can do in this life that’s gonna make him stop. So you can do all the sinning you want to, which you shouldn’t, but he’s still gonna love you. Don’t beat up on yourself; forgive yourself.”

Watch our recap video below:

Also, check out some photos from Teedra’s performance.