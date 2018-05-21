Alina Baraz – Coming To My Senses

Emerging R&B/Soul artist Alina Baraz recently dropped off the music video for her latest single, “Coming To My Senses.”

In the intimate clip, colorized in a red hue, the singer and songwriter tease the camera by seductively running her hands over her body.

Previously speaking about how colors influenced her and the title, she told Complex: “I have always been infatuated by colors. I better understand myself in color. For example, If I can’t understand my mood I’ll switch through a color light until it matches up with my thoughts.” Adding, “In this case, something came into my life and I couldn’t define what it was and what I felt. It felt like a color that didn’t exist. So it’s me trying to interpret and understand a color I’m seeing for the first time.”

Watch Alina Baraz’s video for “Coming To My Senses” below: