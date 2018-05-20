SZA made a quick appearance in Donald Glover’s music video for his number one hit “This Is America,” and now he returns the favor by playing her love interest in SZA’s newly released visual for “Garden (Say It Like Dat).”

In the dreamy clip, directed by Karena Evans (Drake’s “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What”) and shot on the beautiful landscape of Maui, the Grammy-nominated songstress is first seen laying on the beach at night before exploring tropical gardens and majestic mountains in the company of her lover Glover.

Towards the end of the video, SZA’s mother makes an appearance – She donned a white dress and sat on a throne-like chair. “Mommy u mean more than energy provides. My Ace, My apex. My co-designer,” SZA tweeted.

The gold-certified “Garden” is the latest release from SZA’s platinum debut album, Ctrl.

Enjoy the fantasy visual below.