Jessie Reyez Reveals Eye-Opening Video For ‘Body Count’

Rising R&B/Pop artist Jessie Reyez unveils a thought-provoking music video for her latest single, “Body Count,” an empowering anthem for self-love and expression.

In the clip, the singer/songwriter is stripped of her dignity and burned alive while members of her community look on, but her powerful stance on self-love lives on through others.

On the video, Reyez states: “The video (directed by the talented Peter Huang) is inspired by the Salem witch trials; a bookmark in history for one of the many times women were persecuted. Sometimes for allegations of magic but often for low key sexual promiscuity or sexual selectiveness. In short, you’re going to get judged anyway, so as long as you’re not hurting anyone and loving yourself, might as well do whatever you want. Whether that’s being celibate or being sexually free is your choice. Your body count is nobody’s business but your own.”

See Jessie Reyez live, opening for Halsey on US tour dates and international festival dates listed below and stay tuned for more new music from Jessie Reyez soon

JESSIE REYEZ W/ HALSEY LIVE DATES

7/11 Providence, RI Bold Point Pavilion

7/12 Saratoga, NY Saratoga PAC

7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

7/15 Washington, DC The Anthem

7/18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

7/20 Rogers, AR Walmart Amphitheatre

7/21 Kansas City, AR Silverstein Eye Center Arena

7/25 Portland, OR Edgefield Amphitheatre

7/27 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/28 Las Vegas, NV Pearl

JESSIE REYEZ FESTIVAL DATES

5/05/18 – Bonner Springs, KS – Flyover Festival

6/09/18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/15/18 – Bergen, Norway – BergenFest

6/16/18 – Reims, France – Magnifique Society Festival

7/06/18 – Lansing, MI – Common Ground Festival

7/14/18 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Blues Fest

8/05/18 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/10-12/18 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival