PREMIERE: Atlanta’s Kissie Lee Delivers Music Video For ‘It Pours’

R&B songstress, Kissie Lee has crafted a fun, colorful, energetic, and sassy video to accompany her single, “It Pours.” The song is the first single to be released from Lee’s newest EP, No Saint.

In the video, Kissie Lee is seen primping and preparing for action for her photoshoot. The video is full of vibrant colors, constantly keeping your attention directed to the screen as Kissie Lee drops it low in and out of frames, rides a magic carpet or turn the MARTA Station and Atlanta streets into a runway.

The video captured Kissie Lee’s vision to a T. “I wanted the video to be creative and fun because the song is fun,” Lee tells Singersroom. Zander Nulley directed the video, and the single was produced by Twan Da God at Spotify’s “Secret Genius” Studio in Atlanta.

Kissie’s second EP, No Saint, is scheduled to drop Summer 2018.

In the meantime, feel free to check Kissie Lee featured on Sy Ari Da Kid’s new album titled After the Heartbreak as well as on Fabulous and Jadakiss’ “Nightmares Ain’t As Bad,” and a number one hit on Billboard Dance/Pop Charts for a record she composed for Skylar Stecker.

Her lyrical perspective and voice is a unique gift of rare talent, making Kissie Lee one of Atlanta’s next big stars. Check out the “It Pours” music video below: