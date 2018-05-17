Tiara Thomas Reveals Her Thoughts in Sexy ‘I Need’ Video

It looks like Tiara Thomas isn’t too satisfied with her current situation and she shares her thoughts in a new music video for “I Need,” a song from her recently released EP, FWMM.

In the mellow and laid back clip, the singer/songwriter chills in her bedroom while rocking an Indiana University hooded sweatshirt — From sitting on the bed to laying down, Tiara shares her laundry list of needs while a sexy female in panties and bra sits on the other side of the bed.

“I need money, I need sleep, I need new shit, I need peace,” she sings. “I need you when, I want the D / I need true shit, when you talk to me / Yeah, I could use some inspiration / I need someone I can create with.”

So is she narrating for the girl in her bed or is she looking to have a piece of both worlds?

Tiara told Noisey that the FWMM EP is an honest and sexy project derived from her head. “I’m in my head a lot about a lot of shit, and that’s why I decided to call the EP F*cking With My Mind. I think I was really honest with it. It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s vibey, but I’ve got serious songs.”

Elsewhere, Tiara will wrap her 14-city tour tonight (May 17th) in her hometown of Atlanta, GA.

Watch the sexy video for “I Need” Below: