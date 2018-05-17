John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen are parents for the second time to a baby boy.

Legend made the announcement when he retweeted a Twitter post from his wife late Wednesday night, which says “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” alongside two bottle emojis and two cuddling emojis.

No other details, like name or birth weight, were revealed about the couple’s new baby boy, who will join two-year-old sister Luna. It’s understood, however, that the baby made his arrival sooner than expected, as Chrissy had previously revealed her due date was in June.

Teigen announced her pregnancy back in November (2017), and has been keeping fans updated throughout each trimester on social media.

Last month, Chrissy’s close friend Kim Kardashian threw her a lavish baby shower in Los Angeles, with guests treated to Shake Shack burgers and milkshakes as well as five huge cakes.

“You’re a Legend” and “Legend in the Making!” were written on some of the desserts, along with one with a chocolate plaque that read: “Mommy and Daddy Get Me Out of Here!”

Chrissy is probably happy that her new bundle of joy is finally here, after revealing to her social media followers that she was struggling in the last weeks ahead of her son’s arrival.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss,” she tweeted earlier this month.