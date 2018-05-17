DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are the front-runners for this year’s BET Awards, and both will compete in categories like video of the year, best collaboration, and album of the year.
DJ Khaled received six nods for records like “Grateful,” and his collaborative work with Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Jay-Z, Future, and Beyonce, as well as his video for “Wild Thoughts.”
Kendrick landed 5 nominations including the album category for both his solo effort “DAMN.” and “Black Panther: The Album,” which he spearheaded.
Other 2018 nominees include Migos, with four nods, including best group and album of the year; and SZA with four nods as well, including best female R&B/pop artist and best new artist.
Elsewhere in R&B, Best Part duo, Daniel Caesar and H.E.R were both nominated for the Best New Artist. Caesar has also earned an additional nomination for the Best Male R&B/Pop Award while H.E.R saw her second nomination come from the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award category.
Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Taraji P. Henson, Chadwick Boseman, Donald Glover, and Sterling K. Brown are among the stars up for acting awards.
The 2018 BET Awards will take place on June 24 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. EST.
Here is the complete list of nominees.
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
BEYONCÉ
SZA
H.E.R.
RIHANNA
KEHLANI
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
BRUNO MARS
CHRIS BROWN
THE WEEKND
KHALID
DANIEL CAESAR
Best Group Award
MIGOS
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
N.E.R.D.
RAE SREMMURD
CHLOE X HALLE
Best Collaboration Award
BRUNO MARS FEAT. CARDI B – FINESSE (REMIX)
DJ KHALED FEAT. RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER – WILD THOUGHTS
DJ KHALED FEAT. JAY-Z, FUTURE &BEYONCÉ – TOP OFF
CARDI B FEAT. 21 SAVAGE – BARTIER CARDI
FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. SWAE LEE – UNFORGETTABLE
KENDRICK LAMAR FEAT. RIHANNA – LOYALTY.
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DRAKE
KENDRICK LAMAR
DJ KHALED
JAY-Z
J. COLE
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
CARDI B
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
DEJ LOAF
RAPSODY
Video of the Year Award
DRAKE – GOD’S PLAN
CARDI B – BODAK YELLOW
BRUNO MARS FEAT. CARDI B – FINESSE (REMIX)
DJ KHALED FEAT. RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER – WILD THOUGHTS
KENDRICK LAMAR – HUMBLE.
MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE – WALK IT TALK IT
Video Director of the Year Award
BENNY BOOM
DIRECTOR X
AVA DUVERNAY
CHRIS BROWN
DAVE MEYERS
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
DANIEL CAESAR
GOLDLINK
A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE
Album of the Year Award
DAMN. – KENDRICK LAMAR
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – JAY-Z
CULTURE II – MIGOS
BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM – KENDRICK LAMAR & VARIOUS ARTIST
GRATEFUL – DJ KHALED
BET Her Award
JANELLE MONAÉ – DJANGO JANE
LIZZO – WATER ME
MARY J. BLIGE – STRENGTH OF A WOMAN
REMY MA FEAT. CHRIS BROWN – MELANIN MAGIC (PRETTY BROWN)
CHLOE X HALLE – THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
LEIKELI47 – 2ND FIDDLE
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA FEAT. TRAVIS SCOTT – LOVE GALORE
CARDI B – BODAK YELLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR – HUMBLE.
DRAKE – GOD’S PLAN
MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B & NICKI MINAJ – MOTORSPORT
DJ KHALED FEAT. RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER – WILD THOUGHTS