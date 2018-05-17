DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are the front-runners for this year’s BET Awards, and both will compete in categories like video of the year, best collaboration, and album of the year.

DJ Khaled received six nods for records like “Grateful,” and his collaborative work with Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Jay-Z, Future, and Beyonce, as well as his video for “Wild Thoughts.”

Kendrick landed 5 nominations including the album category for both his solo effort “DAMN.” and “Black Panther: The Album,” which he spearheaded.

Other 2018 nominees include Migos, with four nods, including best group and album of the year; and SZA with four nods as well, including best female R&B/pop artist and best new artist.

Elsewhere in R&B, Best Part duo, Daniel Caesar and H.E.R were both nominated for the Best New Artist. Caesar has also earned an additional nomination for the Best Male R&B/Pop Award while H.E.R saw her second nomination come from the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award category.

Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Taraji P. Henson, Chadwick Boseman, Donald Glover, and Sterling K. Brown are among the stars up for acting awards.

The 2018 BET Awards will take place on June 24 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. EST.

Here is the complete list of nominees.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

BEYONCÉ

SZA

H.E.R.

RIHANNA

KEHLANI

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

BRUNO MARS

CHRIS BROWN

THE WEEKND

KHALID

DANIEL CAESAR

Best Group Award

MIGOS

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

N.E.R.D.

RAE SREMMURD

CHLOE X HALLE

Best Collaboration Award

BRUNO MARS FEAT. CARDI B – FINESSE (REMIX)

DJ KHALED FEAT. RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER – WILD THOUGHTS

DJ KHALED FEAT. JAY-Z, FUTURE &BEYONCÉ – TOP OFF

CARDI B FEAT. 21 SAVAGE – BARTIER CARDI

FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. SWAE LEE – UNFORGETTABLE

KENDRICK LAMAR FEAT. RIHANNA – LOYALTY.

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

DRAKE

KENDRICK LAMAR

DJ KHALED

JAY-Z

J. COLE

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

CARDI B

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

DEJ LOAF

RAPSODY

Video of the Year Award

DRAKE – GOD’S PLAN

CARDI B – BODAK YELLOW

BRUNO MARS FEAT. CARDI B – FINESSE (REMIX)

DJ KHALED FEAT. RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER – WILD THOUGHTS

KENDRICK LAMAR – HUMBLE.

MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE – WALK IT TALK IT

Video Director of the Year Award

BENNY BOOM

DIRECTOR X

AVA DUVERNAY

CHRIS BROWN

DAVE MEYERS

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

DANIEL CAESAR

GOLDLINK

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. – KENDRICK LAMAR

CTRL – SZA

4:44 – JAY-Z

CULTURE II – MIGOS

BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM – KENDRICK LAMAR & VARIOUS ARTIST

GRATEFUL – DJ KHALED

BET Her Award

JANELLE MONAÉ – DJANGO JANE

LIZZO – WATER ME

MARY J. BLIGE – STRENGTH OF A WOMAN

REMY MA FEAT. CHRIS BROWN – MELANIN MAGIC (PRETTY BROWN)

CHLOE X HALLE – THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

LEIKELI47 – 2ND FIDDLE

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA FEAT. TRAVIS SCOTT – LOVE GALORE

CARDI B – BODAK YELLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR – HUMBLE.

DRAKE – GOD’S PLAN

MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B & NICKI MINAJ – MOTORSPORT

DJ KHALED FEAT. RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER – WILD THOUGHTS