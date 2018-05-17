Beano French – Monday Morning

Newcomer Beano French shows us to spend quality time with your lady in the music video for “Monday Morning,” a record from his debut project Just Beano, which peaked at #4 on the R&B iTunes chart.

In the Spike Jordan, Beano enjoys a lovey-dovey moment with his lady in the bed and the bathroom as she gets dress, before cooking her pancakes & eggs for breakfast and heading to work.

“Monday Morning” is a sultry and feel-good gem, produced by Dan “Dilemma” Thomas and Anthony Decarlo.

Beano French is a Philadelphia native, with an infectious smile and a powerful voice. His soulful sound mixes a bit of vintage R&B with new vibes of hip hop and trap. Beano’s tough exterior gives way to a sultry, honest sound birthed partly from the residual energy of the neo-soul sound conceived in Philly.

Beano started making a name for himself by performing at open mics. Gaining a solid fan base led to bigger performances including opening for The Dream, Musiq Soulchild, Ryan Leslie, Ty Dolla $ign and Mack Wilds at SOBs in NYC for Hot 97 Who’s Next showcase.