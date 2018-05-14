Xscap3 Delves Into Past Love in ‘Memory Lane’ Video

Xscap3, all original members minus Kandi Burruss, keeps the cycle moving by releasing their first music video — this one for the song “Memory Lane.”

In the futuristic clip, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott unearth the past when their love life and relationship used to be beautiful.

Tiny leads the clip by taking us back to an intimate moment when she and her lover got it on in a kitchen. Draped in sexy lingerie, her eye candy lifts her to a counter and has his way. LaTocha is hot in red as she joins her hunk at the piano for a sweet serenade. Tamika tones down the sexy for comfort as she enjoys a movie and popcorn with her past love.

The video will definitely have you thinking about the easy breezy parts of a relationship.

“Memory Lane” can be found on Xscap3’s latest EP ‘Here For It,’ which arrived back in March 2018.

Enjoy a blast of the past with the “Memory Lane” video below: