Woman Sues Chris Brown Over Alleged Rape at His Home

An unnamed woman is suing Grammy-winning recording artist Chris Brown for an alleged rape incident at his home.

According to the accuser, identified in legal papers as Jane Doe, she attended a party at Brown’s house in February 2017 and was assaulted by one of his friends after being taken to a bedroom.

The woman said her and other women were supplied cocaine, marijuana and other drugs before being intimidated to perform sexual acts with Chris and another man, named Lowell Grissom, a rapper who goes under the stage name Young Lo.

The accuser also claimed there were guns in the home and that she felt like a hostage. In addition, Jane Doe claims she tried to leave but Brown’s female friend grabbed her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex by sitting on her face — adding that the woman was menstruating and left her with blood all over her face.

Jane Doe said she went in the shower to wash off the blood and Young Lo entered the bathroom, took her to a nearby bed and raped her. He allegedly raped her again against a washing machine before she left the house by hailing a cab through a rideshare app. She then immediately sought help at a rape treatment center and allegedly filed a police report.

The unnamed woman has hired Gloria Allred to represent her and at a news conference on Wednesday, the celebrity lawyer called her client’s complaint “one of the most horrific sexual assault cases.”

“Our client, Jane Doe, has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer,” the attorney added.

The unnamed accuser is seeking general and specific damages for the alleged sexual assaults, including up to $50,000 in civil penalties.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson has confirmed to PageSix that Brown is not being investigated in relation to the reported incident. “At this time, there are no open investigations against Chris Brown,” the representative said.

