Robin Thicke’s stepmother is not a happy camper!

She is accusing the R&B/Soul singer and his brother Brennan of withholding the inheritance payout owed to her following the death of their famous father, Alan Thicke.

Tanya Callau filed legal documents against Robin and Brennan, who are co-trustees of their dad’s estate, claiming they have yet to deliver the funds she was promised.

“The fact that Tanya still hasn’t received her inheritance is unconscionable,” her lawyer, Adam Streisand, tells TMZ, vowing to use the court system to force the brothers to pay up if they do not act soon.

In addition to not receiving her money, Callau claims she is being slapped with unfair expenses and taxes relating to her husband’s death and highlights one claim which has particularly troubled her. Tanya says Robin and Brennan objected to the model’s decision to arrange for a monument for Alan’s burial site and refused to use funds from the estate to reimburse her.

In contrary, she claims Robin was repaid $105,000 for a big memorial party he threw on the eve of her husband’s burial, even though Tanya didn’t approve of the plans. Tanya also has an issue with a trust Alan had set up, as Robin and Brennan have reportedly failed to share any details about its management.

Alan passed away after suffering a heart attack in December 2016.