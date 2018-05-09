Tory Lanez Flosses With Sexy Women in New ‘B.I.D.’ Video

Back in February (2018), Tory Lanez released the falsetto ridden single, “B.I.D.,” produced by Smash David and OG Parker, and now he reignites the record by releasing a music video.

In the clip, the Canadian R&B/Hip-Hop artist is surrounded by scantily-clad models while he stunts at a car wash, a restaurant, and later a beach, where the sexy ladies show off their volleyball skills.

The single is featured on Lanez’s latest project, Memories Don’t Die, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The video comes on the heels of Lanez’s upcoming worldwide tour, which kicks off on May 11 at Rolling Loud in Miami. The trek will continue through various cities before closing Oct. 9 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Additionally, Lanez is planning to drop a Latin album, which he recently called “fucking fire.”

Watch the video for “B.I.D.” below: