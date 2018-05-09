John Legend to Lend His Voice to Google Assistant

R&B veteran John Legend has been tapped by tech giant Google for their new Google Assistant smart home device.

During the company’s annual I/O developer conference in California on Tuesday, it was revealed that the music superstar will be one of six new people that will provide voice for the artificial intelligence software. The product will be unveiled in Google’s line of electronics later this year.

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen replied to the announcement on Twitter with a humorous message, insisting, “I don’t even need human John anymore,” to which he answered, “Well. The Google Assistant doesn’t do EVERYTHING.”

Well. The Google Assistant doesn’t do EVERYTHING https://t.co/5qlO1nFhwE — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 8, 2018

We see what you did there John!

John’s voice will be the only famous one added to the Google devices – the other five, consisting of both male and female tones, are designed to sound more natural, thanks to the use of WaveNet technology.

This is definitely a good look!