Miguel Teams With Kygo For Electro-Soul Single, ‘Remind Me to Forget’

Miguel highlights the painful aftermath of being hurt in the music video for his Kygo-collaborative single, “Remind Me to Forget.”

The visual kicks off with the R&B/Soul crooner in a dimly-lit room seen seated in a chair while he sings his somber lyrics, insisting, “baby I got these scars, reminding me to forget.”

As the clip reels, the entire room begins to shatter while a ballet dancer seems to maintain the deft calmness.

Kygo is just coming up on the end of his Kids in Love tour, finishing the round of live dates at Shaky Beats festival in Atlanta Sunday, May 13. Visit his website to learn more.

On may 14th, Kygo and Miguel will join forces for a performance appearance of “Remind Me to Forget” on “The Tonight Show.”