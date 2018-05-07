Kehlani Joins KYLE in ‘Playinwitme’ Video

KYLE and Kehlani take us back to the 90s with the release of their collaborative new music video, “Playinwitme.”

In the 7-minute Colin Tilley-directed clip, the duo appear on a dating show called “Playin Wit Me,” and face off against the competition in hopes of winning the affection of Bianca (Amara Vayder). The humorous visual sees Baelani and KYLE (playing the role of Chad) going into battle against Cody (Actor Mark Rosen).

“Playinwitme” is off KYLE’s forthcoming album, Light of Mine, which is due May 18, and also features 2 Chainz, Sophia Black, and Khalid.

“I have a record on there featuring Khalid that is insane,” KYLE recently told Beats 1. “I cannot stop playing it. I wake up every morning and I play [it]. It’s one of the best songs I’ve ever made. It’s featuring your boy Khalid and he snapped. It’s called ‘I Miss Me.’”

Recently, KYLE told Beats 1 how much fun he has with Lani, a longtime friend. “I met her, and she was hella cool,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘Wow this might be the coolest person I damn near ever ran into in my life.’ Then, I was living on Skid Row, literally in the trap, and Kehlani pulled up dolo.”