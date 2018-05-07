Jordin Sparks Welcomes First Child

Jordin Sparks is a mother!

Last week, the R&B beauty and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

The American Idol alum gave birth at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness in Los Angeles and told People her 25-year-old model husband caught their newborn son.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” the 28-year-old revealed. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

On Saturday, three days after giving birth, Sparks attended the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie ‘Show Dogs’ in Los Angeles, and gushed about the joys of motherhood.

“I’m really good. I’m sore, but good. He’s here,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s just fun to stare at him. His name is DJ, named after daddy, and the moment was incredible!”

“To finally have him in my arms and stare at him. He’s really here. He made it. This is what we’ve been waiting for. He’s just so perfect. He’s really, really cute. He’s really calm, but he does have some lungs,” she joked. “Maybe he’ll be a singer.”

Jordin and Dana secretly married in July last year, and six weeks later learned they were expecting their first child.