Catch Alexis Ayaana On The Nationwide ‘Bhanned In The USA’ Tour

Emerging R&B singer Alexis Ayaana has been supporting her recently released EP, Twenty-One, by making several appearances on Bhad Bhabie’s ‘Bhanned In The USA Tour.’

After performances in Miami, Orlando and her hometown of Atlanta, the budding songstress will next hit a few more select cities including DMV, New York City, and Philadelphia, with more dates to be announced.

“This tour is a big move for me,” says Alexis. “It’s exciting to see the hard work I’ve put in over the years and the work that went into my EP paying off. I hope to bring a truly memorable experience with my performance, because I’ve created something that will resonate with people, whether they are new to my music or have already been a part of my journey. I want to have fun and entertain the audience, and also connect with people on a whole new level.”

Alexis plans on bringing the heat to her performances and is looking forward to meeting new music lovers.

Alexis’ seven-track Twenty One EP features Migos member Quavo and was Executive Produced by multi-platinum producer/songwriter Drumma Boy, who has also worked with the likes of Yo Gotti, Chris Brown, T.I., Future and Gucci Mane. You can stream or download the project on all major platforms via Empire here: https://empire.lnk.to/TwentyOne

Catch Alexis Ayaana on the Bhanned In The USA Tour

5/08 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

5/09 – New York, NY @ SOB’s

5/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Coda

