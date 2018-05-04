Shawn Mendes and Khalid Aim to Empower The ‘Youth’

Pop star Shawn Mendes taps soulful singer Khalid for the youngin anthem, “Youth,” an empowering song about persevering through trials.

“Here I am, stuck on this couch scrolling through my notes / Heart was broken, still not growing,’ Khalid leads. Mendes follows with, “Waking up to headlines, filled with devastation again

My heart is broken, but I keep going.”

“I’ve known Khalid for about maybe a little over a year now. We just immediately hit it off. It’s just a really, really awesome friendship, like talking all the time,” Shawn explained to Zane Lowe in a Beats 1 radio interview. “When things first really started happening for him, we were always like always we gotta get together, we gotta make music, we gotta make music.”

The 19-year-old continued, “And I was in London and I was very close to all that time, right after the Manchester thing. In London, there was the attack on the bridge. And I remember that day thinking like, OK, I gotta text him. When I texted him, I said when we get together, we have to make a statement. We have to move. We have to write about what’s going on in life and how the youth is feeling because I think we have the voice to do that.”

“Youth” was co-produced by Mendes and Joel Little and will appear on Mendes’ upcoming self-titled album, due out May 25.