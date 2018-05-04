Jorja Smith Flips The ‘Blue Light’ With New Video

Jorja Smith flips the switch on her breakout single “Blue Lights” by unleashing a powerful music video to help bring her lyrics to life.

In the black-and-white clip, the British singer and songwriter puts the spotlight on young black men in various locations, showcasing some of the issues they deal with on a daily basis. Jorja’s thought-provoking lyrics are vivid as you see the social struggles faced by these men in their neighborhoods.

“Gun crime into your right and, Drugs and violence into your left,” she sings. “Before our headphones flooding, The order into a subconscious waves you accept.”

“Blue Lights” is lifted from Jorja’s upcoming debut studio album, Lost & Found, due out June 8th.

Jorja recently launched a North American tour.

Check out the video for ‘Blue Light’ below: