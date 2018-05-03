A real singer from season 8 of The Voice didn’t win – but she’s winning now.

Kimberly Nichole – the self-proclaimed ‘rock ballerina’ is twirling to a city near you on her ‘West Coast Seattle Girl Tour’ with new music, and hopefully some oldies from the show. The stunning chanteuse and Singersroom feature artist, has shared stages with such artists as Janelle Monae, Jon Bon Jovi, Nona Hendryx (Labelle), Aloe Blacc, Bilal, Slash (Guns N Roses), Joe Walsh (The Eagles), and more.

As far as TV goes, it seems like we’re caught up in the full swing of a reality singing competition restock. There’s The Four on Fox, The Voice on NBC, American Idol is back, but on ABC, and just because the whispers surrounding Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, getting his own competition have quieted, doesn’t mean it’s a done deal over at CBS. All that to say that there’s a lot of talent out there. If you happen to be one of the few people not tuned in for weekly performances and eliminations, then you’re probably missing something or someone — someone like Kimberly Nichole.

With no line of sight to the contestants, The Voice judges have to listen and select talent for the competition without ever seeing them. Rolling Stone Magazine saw her perform on the show and called her “a superhero hybrid of Aretha Franklin’s vocals with Bono’s stage presence.” Once you see her performance of “House of the Rising Sun,” you’ll see why.

Or her version of Radiohead’s “Creep:”

Although her journey on The Voice ultimately ended in a Top 8 elimination, she garnered some of the season’s most memorable moments. Like the time her rendition of Tina Turner’s ‘Proud Mary’ had judges, Pharrell Williams and Blake Shelton, fighting over her. Kimberly spent time on not one, but two teams, landing a spot on both Team Pharrell and Team Christina Aguilera. As she hits the road with her rock-tinged flavor of R&B and soul, she proves that acts like Ruben Studdard, Jennifer Hudson, and rising not-so-new-comers like Aaron Ray, may not have won the reality tv shows they competed on, but are definitely winning across the music industry.

If you’re in the Atlanta area, do yourself a favor and catch Kimberly Nichole live this Friday, May 4th, at Vinyl. You can get tickets for the Atlanta show here.