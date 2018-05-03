Rihanna Covers Vogue; Talks Personal Time, Body Image, Drake, More

Music and fashion icon Rihanna is the cover girl for the June 2018 issue of Vogue magazine.

During her intimate sit down with the mag, RiRi opened up about several things happening in her life including taking personal time, friendship or the lack thereof with Drake, Role model, her lingerie line, and more.

On taking personal time: “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Though she’s reluctant to talk about her partner by name, rumors have been swirling around her connection to Hassan Jameel, a young Saudi businessman… “Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” she says. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

On her weight fluctuation: “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

On not really being a role model: “That title was put on me when I was just finding my way, making mistakes in front of the world. I didn’t think it was fair,” she says. “Now I understand the concept, but at that time I was the same age as the girls who were looking up to me. And that’s a really hard place to be in as a teenager.”

On her new Savage lingerie line: “Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” she says, twisting the nameplate between her purple-lacquered fingernails. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them—ever.”

On Drake: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Not much details were revealed on Rihanna’s next studio album, her ninth, but she plans to drop a reggae album in the future. She also questions whether she should freeze her eggs now she’s 30.

