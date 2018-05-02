Get ready Las Vegas, Mariah Carey is launching another residency!

The music icon recently took to Instagram to announce that she will be returning to Vegas for the all-new headlining residency “The Butterfly Returns,” which will go down at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning July 5.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th!” Carey revealed.

The renewed residency is said to be more intimate and will continue to showcase Carey’s illustrious music catalog.

Currently, there are six dates scheduled in July, one in August, and five in early September. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. PT. For tickets & all dates visit mariahcarey.com/tour!

“The Butterfly Returns” follows Carey’s previous residency “#1 to Infinity,” which ran from May 6, 2015 to July 18, 2017, and amassed over $24 million.

In addition to the residency, Carey is also slated to drop new music.

“I’m in the studio starting a new album of regular music…Meaning it’s not a Christmas album,” she previously said. “I’m kind of restarting, and I’m working with Roc Nation now, so that’s great.”

Carey previously revealed that she has been battling bipolar disorder for several years, but it doesn’t look like a slow down is imminent.