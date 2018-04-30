First Trailer Arrives For Upcoming Whitney Houston Documentary

Back in March (2018), we reported that a documentary about late music legend Whitney Houston’s life and career would be coming our way.

Titled ‘Whitney,’ and created by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald, we now have a trailer to support the much-anticipated film.

“There’s the magic, there’s the voice, there’s the legend,” reads the trailer’s tagline. “You don’t know her story until you hear the truth.”

The documentary also promises “unprecedented access to family and friends” including Bobby Brown, Clive Davis, and Kevin Costner, as well as vintage footage of the late singer.

The film was acquired by Miramax back in July 2016. They are the only production company supported by Whitney’s estate.

“I approached Whitney’s life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully? I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest,” Macdonald previously revealed in a statement. “They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault’ while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At heart, Whitney is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew.”

Whitney Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48 in Los Angeles, CA.

‘Whitney’ will world premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival before it arrives in theaters on July 6th.