Ella Mai Shows Off Her Hunk In ‘Boo’d Up’ Video

Ella Mai got us feeling all bubbly on the inside.

In her latest music video for “Boo’d Up,” a song from her third EP, Ready, the talented singer and songwriter shows off her handsome arm candy while ceremoniously mesmerizing us with her harmonically-rich vocals. In the clip, the couple enjoys quality time together at an adventure park by playing miniature golf and riding in bumper cars. Khalid makes a cameo as one of her friends enjoying date night.

“We released ‘Boo’d Up’ a year ago now on my third EP Ready,” Mai told Billboard. “None of us thought this song could possibly have a rebirth. I feel like it’s God’s time and I can’t really question it. But we’re extremely excited and grateful that everything is happening the way it’s happening.”

As far as the video, Mai wanted the clip to be as fun and vibrant as the song’s lyrics. “I didn’t want the video to be overly romantic,” says Mai. “I wanted it to have more of a fun feel: kind of like a date night with the person I’m talking about. There’s a story line but it’s more so about capturing different moments with friends and then just myself and my love interest.”

Mai is currently in the studio finishing her music-anticipated debut album, which is being executive produced by Mustard.

“We’re pretty close to finishing,” says Mai. “You can hear the growth from my EP’s into this project. Content-wise, it’s a bit more mature. It’s still me and, like the EP’s, still about love and relationships. There are definitely some collaborations but I can’t share those just yet.”