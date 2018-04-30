Charlie Puth – Done For Me Feat. Kehlani (Syn Cole Remix)

Charlie Puth continues to extend the reach of his latest single, “Done For Me,” featuring R&B artist Kehlani.

On the heels of the song’s music video, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer unveils a dance/EDM remix of the popular record curated by Syn Cole.

The new remix ups the ante on the song’s energy making for a good time out.

“Done For me” is the third single from Puth’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes, available May 11th via Atlantic Records. The project, which features the 2x platinum-certified smash “Attention,” follows his 2016 RIAA-certified platinum debut album, Nine Track Mind.

In celebration of the upcoming album, Charlie will kick off “The Voicenotes Tour” on July 11th in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage. The singer will continue the 32-city tour with stops in Boston, New York, Cincinnati, Nashville and Tampa before wrapping things up in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 1st. Tickets are on sale now.