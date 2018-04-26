Kali Uchis Makes Her Directorial Debut With “Get Up”

Making her directorial debut, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kali Uchis switches her hat to having all hands on deck for “Get Up,” which plays as a self-directed video for singles “Gotta Get Up” and “Body Language.”

Both singles live on Kali’s debut album, Isolation. The album includes hits “After The Storm” featuring Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins, “Nuestro Planeta” featuring Reykon, and “Tyrant” featuring Jorja Smith.

In the video, the multi-talented act is seen attending her own funeral, later leading her into the afterlife where she swims in a pool and dances in the rain.

“Now I’m packing all my bags, and I am leaving it behind,” she sings. “There’s no tracking where I’m going, there’s no me for them to find.”

The clip follows Kali Uchis’ recent performances during both Coachella weekends and the live performance of “After The Storm” last month on “The Tonight Show.”