Eric Bellinger Is On The Hunt For His ‘Main Thang’ In New Video

Eric Bellinger has been on a roll since the beginning of the year. From one release to the next, the singer is now in full motion after the release of his debut alum, Eazy Call. Adding another song to our summer rotation, Eric drops the visual for “Main Thang,” featuring West Coast rapper Dom Kennedy.

The clip finds the two guys in Los Angeles staple roller rink World on Wheels before they head over to Venice Beach.

In between verses, Eric introduces us to his alter ego Eazy. “They call me E-R-I-C beezy, alter ego Eazy (Eazy)/ Told them I’d be on top but they didn’t believe me,” he flows. “Ah, I’m still sittin’ pretty like a finger roll/ Ah, gold rims shinin’ on my Beamer though/ Nothing but real niggas in my section, though, huh.”

Eric continues on to serenades the ladies while Dom assists in lending his clever rhymes. Watch below.