Another festival is coming to town and this time it is combining all of our favorite R&B acts with a bit of hip-hop to add a little more sparkle to the summer.

In its inaugural year, Smokin’ Grooves Festival, presented by Goldenvoice, is set to take over the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California with a lineup to die for. Headlining the event will be Erykah Badu, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, NxWorries (Anderson Paak + Knxwledge), The Roots with Busta Rhymes, and newcomer H.E.R.

The festival will take place on June 16th and will feature additional performances by Majid Jordan, DVSN, Alina Baraz, Thundercat, Yassin Bey a.k.a Mos Def, Soulection, Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Madlib, Masego, Sinead Harnett, Les Nubians, Omarian, Jordan Rakei, They., Sa-Ra, Xavier Omar, Bruno Major, Snoh Aalegra, Lion Babe, Childish Major, Phony Ppl, 143 Soundsystem, Ari Lennox, Brasstracks, Tiara Thomas, Quin, Nonchalant Savant and Spencer.

Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, April 24. Prices start at $99.00 for General Admission, $150.00 for Pit and $200.00 for VIP. More information available at SmokinGroovesFest.com.