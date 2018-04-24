Lil Mo To Headline Atlanta’s Premiere R&B Party, The Groove

The Groove is back and Lil’ Mo is headlining!

The Atlanta-based party is an R&B extravaganza where stars like Common, Cuba Gooding Jr., D.R.A.M., Big KRIT, and Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Bryan Michael Cox go to smooth out their week with curated, melodic tunes.

The collaboration between both WERC Crew and Wally Sparks will see its 2-year anniversary this Friday, April 27th at The Loft and they’ve taped Baltimore’s own and R&B legend Lil’ Mo to headline the festivities.

“Music itself is the unifier,” said Wally Sparks, co-founder of The Groove. “In a city like Atlanta, there are a lot of supporters who get it. Our party goers say it’s the best party they’ve been to in a long time. We want people to realize that we’re actually at a party – this is not a fashion show or reality television.” Sparks has more than 20 years of music industry experience that has positioned him to use his network and skill to curate a music set that electrifies each crowd, each time.

The mood is thick with Black culture: Diana Ross blaring over the speakers while the DJ transitions into some SZA and ending the set with a little Daniel Caesar. It’s the kind of party where ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ supersedes the latest trap chart-topper. And with this atmosphere, the coordinators give homage to the Black woman. “Overall, it’s one of the only parties coordinated by all men where you’ll always see black women in a positive light,” Sparks said. “We should provide them with a safe space that is premium in fun.”

“There’s a way you approach small rooms that bring the big music feeling out of people,” said Xavier Black, co-founder of The Groove. The collective’s reach brings 22-year-olds to the dance floor with 56-year-olds, who all love the same music and want to party the same way. “We bring high energy, performance style and focus on not having one down moment,” said Black. “The madness is making people want to love each other again – and party!”

For ticket information, visit: TheGrooveATL.com