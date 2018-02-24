Jason Derulo to Create Musical Anthem For 2018 FIFA World Cup

R&B/Pop star Jason Derulo has partnered with Coca-Cola to create “Colors,” the anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The EDM record celebrates all people coming together globally for the excitement of music and football (Soccer for us U.S. folks).

“I was honored to work with Coca-Cola to create an anthem celebrating every team and their fans,” states Derulo. “‘Colors’ represents the different flags and cultures from around the world, and will get everyone moving to a unifying beat. I’m excited to finally tell the world about this partnership as the excitement builds for the FIFA World Cup.”

Derulo’s selection comes on the heels of other top world stars including Shakira, Anastacia, and Pitbull. With international hits like ‘Swalla,’ ‘Wiggle,’ ‘Tip Toe,’ ‘Bubblegum,’ ‘Trumpets, and ‘Zipper,’ it seems clear that Derulo made the selection.

“We know that the FIFA World Cup is a global cultural and social phenomenon. Every four years, people are drawn to this event from all over the world due to the excitement and platform it provides,” adds Ricardo Fort, VP of global sports partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company. “We believe that music and football are intrinsically linked by the passions they evoke so we are excited to welcome Jason to the team and can’t wait to bring this upbeat anthem to the world ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.”

‘Colors’ is scheduled to be released on March 16th; the song will also appear on Derulo’s upcoming album.

Watch Derulo tease the song below: