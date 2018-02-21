Woman Says Trey Songz Hit Her In The Face

A woman is accusing Trey Songz of striking her in the face during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The alleged victim says that the R&B singer hit her on Saturday (Feb. 17) during an argument at a party in the Hollywood Hills, according to TMZ. She says he was upset that she had been speaking with another man.

After the alleged incident, the woman reportedly took herself to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, and then she talked to law enforcement officials about the matter.

The Los Angeles City Attorney is set to review the issue to decide whether Songz will be charged.

Songz has faced similar allegations in the past. In 2012, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with money. In 2016, he was arrested and charged with felony assault on a police officer and aggravated assault. The latter incident landed him on probation for misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, following a plea deal.

Last year, a woman also accused him of assault at a Philadelphia strip club. The alleged victim reportedly said he saw her trying to take a picture of him, then slapped her phone out of her hands and onto her face, breaking her glasses. She filed a $50,00 lawsuit against him.

There’s been no word from Songz regarding the All-Star Weekend incident, which comes as no surprise as he was pretty tight-lipped about the previous altercations.