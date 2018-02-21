Sam Woolf and The Como Brothers Are “On It”

Simplicity at its finest catches Sam Woolf and The Como Brothers jamming together in their new video for the jazzy, yet soulful single, “On It.”

“On It” is set to be featured on the upcoming Backbeat in the Morning EP. The single and EP were co-written and co-produced by Woolf and The Como Brothers and recorded in New York City with Grammy-winning engineer Kenta Yonesaka (Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar).

“On It” is a song for the dream chasers. Those that don’t take “no” for an answer and aren’t expecting handouts.

Same, Andrew and Matt’s approach to being one-track minds when it comes to their music has allowed them to generate such body-grooving sounds.

As a previous top five finalists on American Idol season 13, Sam Woolf’s solo career sure has taken flight. His debut EP Pretend reached the #9 spot on the Billboard Chart.

The Como Brothers gained worldwide recognition from their music being featured on episodes of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and MTV’s ‘The Real World.’ Commemorating their success, The Como Brothers has worked with music legends like drummers Steve Jordan, Aaron Sterling and keyboardist Andy Burton.

Watch the funky video for “On It” below.