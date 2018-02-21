Sade Resurfaces With “A Wrinkle In Time” Soundtrack Appearance

Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film A Wrinkle In Time is the director’s love letter to Black women and girls. Starring Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, and Gugu Mbatha Raw, the film is the epitome of #blackgirlmagic. The film follows 13-year-old Meg, played by Reid, as she tries to find her missing father and saves the world. It is an adaptation based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L’Engle of the same name.

Tuesday (February 20th) Ava took to Twitter to announce the film’s soundtrack and one of its mysterious special guests.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but I asked anyway,” DuVernay said. “She was kind + giving. A goddess.”

If you’re wondering who Ava is referring to, it is the goddess mother herself, Sade.

Sade is scheduled to perform an original song for A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack.

“We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME,” Ava continued. “It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

Sade’s last musical release took place in 2010, the year she dropped the award-winning album Soldier of Love.

Joining Sade, Ava has also announced that Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle, Sia, and Kehlani will all appear on the soundtrack.

Nothing but girl power.

“My hope was to gather dynamic women artists to craft a majestic soundtrack for Meg’s journey,” says Ava.

The official soundtrack will be available digitally on March 9, the same day the film hits theaters. Physical copies will become available on March 30th.

Peep the tracklist below.

A Wrinkle In Time Soundtrack Tracklist

1. Flower of the Universe (No I.D. Remix) Performed by Sade

2. I Believe Performed by DJ Khaled Featuring Demi Lovato

3. Magic Performed by Sia

4. Let Me Live Performed by Kehlani

5. Warrior Performed by Chloe x Halle

6. Park Bench People Performed by Freestyle Fellowship

7. Flower of the Universe Performed by Sade

8. Score by Ramin Djawadi

9. A Wrinkle in Time

10. Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which

11. Darkness Across the Universe

12. Touch the Stars

13. Happy Medium

14. Camazotz

15. Home

16. Uriel

17. Is This a Dream?

18. Forgive Me

19. Be a Warrior

20. Tap Into Your Mind

21. Tesseract

22. Sorry I’m Late

23. The Universe Is Within All of Us