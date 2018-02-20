Teyana Taylor Rocks Reeboks For “Always Classic” Campaign

On another venture together, Reebok teams up with triple threat Teyana Taylor for their “Always Classic” campaign. The campaign’s slogan “Bold Classic. Dare to be different,” is urging consumers to self-reflect and push themselves.

In the short clip, Teyana explains what a Classic means to her. “Classic is about being bold,” she says. “You gotta inspire people to not really listen to what everybody else got to say and just do you.”

Taylor also wrote on Instagram: “ALWAYS think outside of the Box! I was taught that at a very young age, that’s why i’ve always been bold, and refused to be defined by a single identity; and for that reason I am #AlwaysClassic.”

Reebok expands on the “Always Classic” campaign: “At its core, you can’t confine a classic. It exists within countless attitudes, emotions, stories, and styles to stay forever true to those who dare to express themselves without limitations. Whether it’s unstoppable, bold, unexpected or fresh, it’s Always Classic.”

At the center of the campaign is the Workout Plus, which comes in four new colors. The collection includes two gum-bottom and two monochromatic options.

Reebok and Teyana aren’t strangers at partnering; the two collaborated on collection releases last year. One of those collections being the re-release of the Freestyle Hi. The release came as a celebration of the iconic sneaker’s 25th anniversary.