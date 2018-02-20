Khalid Gets Sexy Window Show From Normani in ‘Love Lies’ Video

Khalid and Normani recently dropped off the duet, “Love Lies,” a song from the upcoming ‘Love, Simon’ soundtrack, and now the two are back with a seductive music video to fit.

The clip opens with a text from Khalid that reads: “Are you down?” Soon after Normani responds with “Always.” The video then transitions to Khalid, who is an outside employee at a hotel — After he delivers his verse, Normani rolls up in a vintage ride to which he opens her door. Without speaking, Normani precedes to her room, dropping her outer garment on the way, before setting up shop by a window in the skyrise. Rocking a long sleeve shirt and underwear, the Fifth Harmony star then unleashed a sexy dance routine, while Khalid watches from the street.

The clip ends with Khalid sending happy emojis via text: “Love, Khalid,” he closes to which his co-star replies, “Love, Normani.”

Produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, on the collaboration, which they co-wrote, the two young stars delight with eargasmic vocals as they question each other’s love.

Antonoff is executive producing the soundtrack for the upcoming ‘Love, Simon’ film, which stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Jennifer Garner, and Josh Duhamel.

Watch the ‘Love Lies’ Video below: