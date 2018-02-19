Video: Mulherin – “All To Myself”

Taking listeners down lover’s lane, duo Mulherin releases their newest single, “All To Myself.”

The Los Angeles based alternative-R&B duo consists of identical twin brothers Marshall and Parker Mulherin. While attending Loyola University in New Orleans the pair began producing beats and writing songs. Continuing on their musical journey, the Mulherin brothers have now provided a harmonious and sultry track warranted to receive multiple spins.

Mulherin’s “All To Myself” arrives a year after their previous releases of “Daily” and the Joyce Wrice assisted single “Rendevous.” The chemistry these two exude is the perfect explanation of twin’s connectivity.

The Adam Nix co-directed and Ani Bharadwaj edited video finds the twins roaming in the city as they reflect on the fondness they have for the women in their lives. The visual is clean and minimalistic allowing viewers to dive into the twin’s performance.

Watch the melodic sophistication that is “All To Myself” below.