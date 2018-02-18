Marieme Releases New Self-Titled EP and “Leave” Music Video

Bold, yet rich in talent, Senegalese musician Marieme enters into Singersroom with not one but two gifts. The singer-songwriter delivers her self-titled EP along with the visual to the track, “Leave.”

In the video for “Leave,” Marieme conveys the emotional turmoil a person feels when walking away from everything she once knew. She’s seeking to create a new life and sometimes moving on from your comfort zone can be very hard and frightening. Marieme shows that it is possible.

Over the song’s dramatic chords Marieme sings,“I still believe in love and the time that it takes/But for now, we are better off alone.”

Influenced by Erykah Badu, Dusty Springfield, Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill, Sarah Vaughn, Marieme is setting off to create her own lane.

Born amidst a war between the African nation of Mauritania and Senegal, Marieme’s unique upbringing shaped her into a brutally veracious and dynamic artist with a captivating and socially-conscious voice. Her music explores themes of self-reliance, change, and evolution.

“Change starts with us and that is why ‘Leave’ is the first song I made two days after I left everything behind,” says Marieme. “The video perfectly represents this idea, it’s simple, natural, and intuitive and powerful. It’s me holding a mirror up to myself, facing reality. Leaving everything behind by taking everything off and ending up at the beach.”

‘Marieme’ Track List:

Leave Be The Change (The Shelter) Ask For Help