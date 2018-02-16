Sean Paul x David Guetta – Mad Love Ft. Becky G (Lyric Video)

International Reggae superstar Sean Paul teams with producer/DJ David Guetta and Pop singer Becky G for his latest smash, “Mad Love,” an energetic dance/island-infused offering.

When asked about the record, Sean Paul stated, “I’ve been working on this record for a long time. It was a pleasure to work with David Guetta and his team as we got the production to the perfect sound. It was also great to work with Becky G and her team. Nuff love to all of them! The song is full of energy and I can’t wait for people to hear it!”

David Guetta added, “This track is a big thing for me. We worked on it for two years and it’s great that’s it’s finally seeing the light of day. I’m so proud of the track and loved working with Sean Paul on this. He has such a unique style and Becky’s vocals just make everything come together.”

Becky G also chimed in stating, “It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to collaborate with an icon like Sean. Music brings people together and that’s exactly what this song does. “Mad Love” will give you the energy you need to get up and get on the dance floor!” Listen to “Mad Love” Here.

Sean Paul has been enjoying an unbroken string of massive hit singles in the 2 years, most recently with the single “Body” featuring Atlanta superstars Migos, which was the follow up to the worldwide hit “No Lie” featuring Dua Lipa. Add “Tek Weh Yuh Heart” with Tory Lanez, and the Clean Bandit collaboration “Rockabye,” which spent nine weeks at number one in the UK charts and, of course, his Grammy-nominated Number 1 Billboard, global smash with Sia on “Cheap Thrills,” and it is fair to say that Sean Paul has rarely been away from the higher reaches of the charts.