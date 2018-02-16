Video: Sammie – “Show and Tell” Feat. Eric Bellinger

Sammie and Eric Bellinger host the ultimate rooftop party in the new video for “Show and Tell.”

“Show and Tell” is the latest single from Sammie’s 2017 album, Coming of Age.

“They say you can’t find love in the club, I don’t agree / As soon as I pull up on the club I’m going deep / I took your shawty back to my room, hide-and-go-freak,” Sammie sings.

Bellinger comes in with the hype, “slim thick with your cute ass / Your body crazy / I wanna work it from each and every way.”

A Sammie and Eric Bellinger collaborative album would be an ideal follow up. Check out the “Show and Tell” video below.