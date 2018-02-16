Video: Remy Ma – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” Feat. Chris Brown

To commemorate Black History Month, rapper Remy Ma taps R&B artist Chris Brown for the celebration of Black women in the new video, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown).”

The self-directed visual features Remy, Chris, and a plethora of beautiful women wearing various shades of brown and gold.

“Melanin Magic” samples Mint Condition’s “Breaking My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”

In a letter featured in Essence, Remy told fans, “I wanted to make ‘Melanin Magic’ to remind you that you are black art. I see you, and I see past the outside, your beautiful heart is worth love and appreciation. Don’t let anyone tell you that you aren’t enough. You are smart and incredibly important. Be proud of your natural look and celebrate your hypnotizing beauty. Let your melanin skin shine bright!”

The single hails from Remy Ma’s forthcoming album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, slated for release this year.