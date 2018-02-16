Niko Allen – WYB ft. 189 Domaine

Miami’s Niko Allen has appeared on Singersroom before, and now he’s back with an R&B track tackling the issues of domestic violence. Even though, it’s a tough and relevant issue, Niko is able to bring it to the forefront with “WYB.”

The song takes the perspective of asking women, “Why You B’sing” on leaving the situation? Being in a abusive relationship is not a wave, so he’s sincerely asking why are women staying in them.

The video shows the saga of many women, returning to a cycle of abuse. Niko wanted to touch on this subject with an effort of spreading the important message of removing yourself from unhealthy relationships.