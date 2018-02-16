Watch Danileigh’s New Video “All I Know” Featuring Kes

Danileigh returns to Singersroom, this time with the video for her latest single, “All I Know,” featuring fellow artist Kes. The 23-year-old, originally hailing from South Florida, samples the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin‘s “One Step Ahead” to let her lover know she is officially moving on.

The song focuses on self-development and improvement as Danileigh walks away from a distracting love. While being asked to stay around, Dani tells her boo, “I can’t right now.” She’s headed for success and doesn’t have time for love.

The buzz around the singer grew after directing the late Prince‘s “Breakfast Can Wait” video.

Danileigh previously sat down with Singersroom to discuss her Dominican upbringing and 90’s influenced music.

“All I Know” is featured on the singer’s recently released EP, Summer with Friends, a project the singer says is full of vibes and experiences.

“The motivation behind the ‘Summer With Friends’ project was what I had going on in my life at the time,” she told us. “I was living life and enjoying it as a 22-year-old just getting signed…great vibes, blessings, and also what I had went through in my last relationship, representing the culture.”

Check out “All I Know” below.